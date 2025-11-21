Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19’s finale is just days away and the excitement among viewers is only growing stronger. While the makers are yet to officially announce the date, industry buzz suggests that the star-studded grand finale will take place on December 7.

9 contestants left in race

Currently, the house has top 9 contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha. Except for Shehbaz, all contestants are nominated this week. After one eviction, the show will get its final top 8.

Top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss 19

Amid heated discussions on social media and among ardent Bigg Boss followers, three names are emerging as strong finalists. Based on buzz, popularity trends and Siasat’s predictions, the contestants expected to make it to the top 3 are:

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal Mallik

Insiders claim that the top 2 might be a close fight between Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik, while Farrhana Bhatt could take the second runner-up spot.

Who will win Bigg Boss 19?

Social media is flooded with claims that the season already has a “pre-decided winner,” and the name most discussed is Gaurav Khanna. However, fresh speculations now suggest that Amaal Mallik could emerge as the winner, making the race even more unpredictable.

Bigg Boss is known for shocking twists and last-minute surprises. Whether these predictions turn out true or the makers flip the game yet again, only the finale will tell. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19 finale.