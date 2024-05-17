‘Finally someone very special’: Prabhas announces his wedding?

Prabhas' marriage is a much-anticipated event among his fans and the media

Updated: 17th May 2024 11:08 am IST
Prabhas' Instagram story goes viral (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas is considered as one of the most eligible bachelors in the Indian film industry. Apart from his work and movies, he has always been in the spotlight regarding his personal life. Undoubtedly, Prabhas’ marriage is a much-anticipated event among his fans and the media.

On Friday morning, Prabhas dropped a bomb on Instagram story that has left fans on the edge of their seats. Taking to his social media, the Rebel Star wrote, “Darlings!!..Finally someone very special is about to enter our life..Wait cheyandi.”

Wait, did he just announce his wedding? Fans are speculating so. However, there is no official confirmation about this and there is no clearity behind the story.

Some fans are telling that Prabhas’ Instagram account has been hacked. Let’s wait and see.

