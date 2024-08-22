Financial crisis in Telangana due to Congress, BRS: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief G Kishan Reddy criticized both the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), claiming they are essentially the same entity and attributed the financial crisis in Telangana and the stagnation of development initiatives to the actions of both parties.

During a press conference following a membership drive workshop, Reddy stated that despite the change in power from BRS to Congress, the situation in the state remains unchanged.

He accused the BRS, under chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), of prioritizing the interests of his family over the welfare of the public during its decade-long rule.

Reddy also claimed that Congress misled voters with around 400 promises and six guarantees, none of which were genuinely fulfilled.

He asserted that the Congress government is deceiving farmers regarding loan waivers and that the people of Telangana are growing weary of both the BRS and Congress.

He emphasized the significance of the party’s membership drive, stating, “Previously, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) held the title of the largest political party. However, since 2014, the BJP has overtaken the CCP to become the largest party in the world. We are conducting preparatory meetings and workshops to formulate a strategy for collecting memberships at the polling booth level. This time, the BJP’s membership campaign in Telangana will focus primarily on farmers, women, and youth. In the last election, around 7.7 million people supported the BJP.”