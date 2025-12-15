Find ways to implement solutions to electoral reforms

Parliament’s discussion on Electoral reform last week disappointed many because it lacked a concrete action plan and evolved into a blame game. While it was a heated debate, it highlighted the potential for meaningful changes in political representation, funding, and the Election Commission’s independence. Staying engaged is crucial for improving our democracy and restoring trust amid the concerns raised during the session. The overall discussion in the Lok Sabha eventually descended into a verbal duel, with allegations and counter-allegations flying from both sides with no clear answers.

Several committees have been established to examine electoral reforms. They include the Tarkunde Committee (1974), the Dinesh Goswami Committee (1990), the V.K. Krishna Iyer Committee (1994), and the Indrajit Gupta Committee (1998). Additionally, the Election Commission has periodically proposed reforms. Since 1970, it has submitted recommendations on electoral reforms in 1977, 1982, 1990, 1992, and 2004. The current parliamentary debate primarily focused on what further reforms are needed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the voters from various states have complained that the Election Commission has been compromised and that vote manipulation is occurring through distortions in voter rolls and institutional bias. Voters are concerned about the lack of transparency.

EC is no neutral umpire

The Opposition has questioned the Election Commission’s role as a neutral umpire, criticising its involvement in the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner, which excluded the Chief Justice of India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah countered the Opposition’s allegations, rejecting accusations of “vote theft” and delivering a vigorous speech. While the Government gained some ground in the debate, the Opposition did not present a coherent argument.

The debate failed to address ongoing issues related to voter registration and deletions. Voter lists are often inadequate due to the absence of a unified population register. Interstate migration and inconsistent enforcement of verification guidelines contribute to inaccuracies. A centralised database could reduce errors and bolster voter confidence,

Focusing on independent oversight also underscores the importance of technology in elections. Modern techniques, such as an electronic voter base, could help rebuild trust among voters.

Voter registration

Highlighting these solutions may inspire both voters and analysts to feel hopeful about future reforms. Nonetheless, the discussion overlooked persistent problems with voter registration and removal processes.

Although political parties have called for a transparent audit system, the House did not address how to enhance verification or balance accuracy with inclusivity.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that electoral reforms were straightforward. Yet, the Government was reluctant to implement them. He outlined several key recommendations:

Firstly, he proposed that the Election Commission provide machine-readable voter lists to all political parties one month before elections.

Secondly, he called for the repeal of the law that allows the destruction of CCTV footage and emphasised the need for transparency in the design and architecture of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He insisted that political parties must be allowed to inspect these machines, as they have not yet had access to them.

No unchecked authority

Finally, he urged amendments to the legislation that grants the Election Commissioner unchecked authority.

The debate did not address many ongoing problems. In India, errors in voter lists are common due to the lack of a unified population register. Many people move between states, and inconsistent enforcement of verification rules exacerbates the issue. Although several parties have called for a clear audit system, the House did not discuss how to improve the verification process or create one that is both accurate and inclusive.

The amount of money a candidate spends on their campaign beyond the legal limit creates an uneven playing field. Greater transparency and faster checks could help level the playing field.

While Most voters favour cleaner candidate lists to enhance trust,

Parliament also debated whether criminals facing cases should be given a ticket. While some advocate disqualification until individuals are cleared, others view this as unfair without a conviction.

Discussions about holding national and state elections simultaneously or revising the voting system underscore the need for ongoing attention to reforms. Emphasising the importance of continuous improvement can motivate citizens, voters, and policymakers alike.

Election technology

It is crucial to ensure that election technology, such as electronic voting, fosters trust among voters and analysts. It is an accepted fact that the country’s electoral process has developed certain shortcomings over the years. But this should be done through extensive debate and discussion, and gradually and continuously. Successive Governments at the Centre have recognised the importance of electoral reforms. Suggestions made by the Election Commission and various committees on electoral reforms have been regularly considered. While evaluating proposals and recommendations for electoral reforms, it has also been emphasised that the consensus of the country’s political parties is necessary.

We need to conduct scientific sampling of VVPAT and introduce totaliser machines. We should also verify 5% of EVM machines. It is essential to reform campaign processes, take strict action against star campaigners, regulate election spending, and disclose criminal incidents. We face significant challenges from the influence of money, power, and muscle. Additionally, we must address the politicisation, casteism, and communal issues in politics.

For a vibrant democracy, electoral reforms are indeed the base. The Government must go the extra mile to build consensus.