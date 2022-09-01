FIR against 2 dozen policemen for thrashing BKU protestors

Budaun: An FIR was lodged against two dozen policemen for allegedly beating up some protestors belonging to Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Thursday.

Police have also lodged FIRs against eight farm leaders and 150 unidentified protestors for causing a ruckus at the Kadar Chowk Police Station where they were booked.

According to police sources, some members of BKU (Swaraj) were staging a protest in Kadar Chowk area of Buduan on Wednesday evening against the arrest of their leader in Kasganj when they had a brush with the police.

Awanish Kumar Singh, a office bearer of the group said, A team of local police caned peaceful protestors. We reached the police station to lodge a complaint against those policemen.”

Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishore said, “An FIR was lodged against Sub Inspector Vikram Singh, two constables, and 20 unidentified police personnel at the complaint of protestors.”

A few hours later, police lodged another FIR booking some farm leaders and scores of other unidentified protestors.

The incident is being looked into and action will be taken against those found involved in the incident,” the officer said.