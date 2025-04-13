FIR against Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar for ‘abusing’ PM Modi, RSS

BJP's media in-charge in Bihar, Danish Iqbal, filed the complaint.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th April 2025 6:57 pm IST
Congress party leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, April 13, filed a police complaint against Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar in Patna, alleging that he used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS during a recent TV interview.

A delegation led by the BJP’s media in-charge in Bihar, Danish Iqbal, visited the Kotwali police station and filed the complaint.

Iqbal urged the police to register an FIR against Kumar over the comments.

“Kanhaiya Kumar, who is a part of the ‘tukde tukde gang’, used abusive language against PM Modi, and the RSS and its ideologies in an interview to a TV channel on April 11. The language that he used in the interview is highly objectionable and unacceptable,” Iqbal said.

“We have filed a complaint against him with the police seeking immediate registration of an FIR. We are quite confident that the police will take appropriate action,” he said.

