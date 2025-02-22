FIR against Farah Khan for ‘derogatory’ remarks on Holi festival

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has come under scrutiny after a criminal complaint was filed against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Hindu festival of Holi.

The complaint has been filed by Vikash Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, through his lawyer Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh.

As per the latest reports, the complaint was registered today at Khar Police Station, seeking legal action against Farah for her controversial statement made during an episode of the television show Celebrity MasterChef on February 20.

In the complaint, Fhatak claims that Khan referred to Holi as “a festival for the Chhapris,” using a term that is widely seen as derogatory. Hindustani Bhau also stated that Khan’s comment deeply hurt his personal religious sentiments and those of the larger Hindu community.

Advocate Deshmukh added, “My client states that this comment made by Farah Khan has insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. The use of the term ‘Chhapris’ to describe a sacred festival is highly inappropriate and has the potential to cause communal tension.”

An excerpt from the complaint read, “My client states that the accused has not only hurt my personal religious sentiments but has also disturbed the Hindu community at large. The incident involves Ms. Farah Khan. a prominent Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer, who recently made a highly derogatory and offensive remark against the Hindu festival of Holi. Through this complaint, I seek justice under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and request your esteemed office to initiate legal action against Khan for her irresponsible and inflammatory statements.”

FIR against Farah Khan

The FIR has been filed against Farah Khan under sections 196, 299, 302, and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

Farah Khan, currently a judge on Celebrity MasterChef, made a comment about the festival of Holi that sparked backlash among netizens. She said, “Holi is the favorite festival of all the chhapri people.” For those unfamiliar, the term “chhapri” is considered a casteist slur. Khan was heavily trolled on social media for the same.