FIR against SP leader in Kannauj for his objectionable comment against BJP MP

According to the police, the FIR was registered based on a complaint by a video surveillance team of the Election Commission.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd April 2024 11:35 am IST
BJP MP Subrat Pathak

Kannauj: An FIR has been registered against a local Samajwadi Party leader for violating the model code of conduct for elections by making objectionable comments against incumbent BJP MP Subrat Pathak, police said on Wednesday.

Manoj Dixit, a local SP leader, allegedly made the comment in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday against the BJP MP who is seeking reelection from the Kannauj seat.

The team had given a complaint in this matter to the sub-divisional magistrate, who directed the police to register an FIR for violation of the model code of conduct.

