FIR lodged after mazaar chadar burnt, shrine damaged in UP’s Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person for allegedly burning the ‘chadar’ (sacred cloth) and damaging a portion of a mazaar in the Chinour area here, officials said on Monday, April 27.

The incident in the Sadar Bazar police station area has sparked tension in the locality, prompting senior officials to issue strict directives seeking immediate arrest of the culprit.

SP Saurabh Dixit told PTI that some burnt clothes were found at the religious site. “It appears that someone removed the chadar offered at the mazaar and set it on fire. Besides, the iron mesh surrounding the shrine was found damaged,” the SP said.

He said a formal complaint was lodged on Sunday, following which an FIR has been registered against an unidentified individual.

“We have issued strict instructions to the police team to identify and nab the accused at the earliest,” the officer added.

Mohammed Ahmed, alias Chand Miyan, the caretaker of the shrine, said that the site is a symbol of communal harmony.

“More Hindus than Muslims visit this mazaar. The police visited the spot after the incident. We demand the immediate arrest of the person who broke the iron mesh surrounding the shrine, burnt the chadar and pelted stones at the structure,” Miyan said.

Police have registered a case under Section 298 (damaging or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Efforts are underway to scan CCTV camera footage in the vicinity to identify the perpetrator, officials said.