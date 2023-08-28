FIR lodged against teacher for making religious remarks in Delhi school

“The police have received a complaint and a case has been registered at the Gandhi Nagar police station. A probe is underway,” the officer added.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th August 2023 9:41 pm IST

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against a government school teacher for allegedly making derogatory religious remarks in a classroom at a school in East Delhi, the police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that the teacher made the alleged remarks on a particular community in the classroom at a government school in the Gandhi Nagar area last week.

Recently, an FIR was filed against a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, who could be seen in a viral video instructing the students to slap their classmate belonging to the minority community.

The incident reportedly took place on August 24 at Neha Public School, located at Khubbapur village under the jurisdiction of Mansurpur police station.

However, the accused teacher, Tripta Tyagi, later downplayed the incident by calling it a “minor issue”, despite the registration of case against her.

