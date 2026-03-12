Complaint against Hardik Pandya over ‘obscene behaviour’ with tricolour

It is the duty of every citizen to respect the dignity of the national flag," the complaint application stated.

Pune: An advocate has lodged a complaint with Pune Police seeking registration of an FIR against cricketer Hardik Pandya for allegedly insulting the national flag during the T20 World Cup victory celebrations at a stadium in Ahmedabad.

A Shivaji Nagar police station officer confirmed on Wednesday, March 11, that the complaint application was submitted by advocate Wajid Khan, without elaborating.

Khan stated in his application that Pandya wrapped the tri-colour around his body and indulged in obscene behaviour on the ground while celebrating India’s win against New Zealand on Sunday.

“The act constitutes an offence under the relevant law, and legal action should be taken. It is the duty of every citizen to respect the dignity of the national flag,” the complaint application stated.

