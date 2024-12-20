Fire accident at Flipkart warehouse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire incident occurred at a Flipkart warehouse in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad on Friday, December 20, in early hours.

The blaze engulfed the warehouse, which was storing various goods related to the online shopping platform, resulting in the complete destruction of its contents.

Thick smoke billowed from the site, alarming nearby residents and prompting immediate action from local authorities.

Upon learning of the fire, warehouse management swiftly alerted the police and fire department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and worked diligently to control and extinguish the flames. However, details regarding how the fire started remain unclear.

Authorities are investigating potential causes, with preliminary suspicions pointing towards a short circuit as a possible trigger for the incident.