Fire at Karachi Bakery godown in Hyderabad leaves 15 injured

Chief minister Revanth Reddy has ordered an inquiry into the incident

Hyderabad: At least fifteen workers were injured in a fire incident that took place in the godown of Karachi Bakery at Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

Expressing shock over the incident, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged the concerned authorities to ensure better medical treatment for the injured.

Officials informed the CM that a majority of the injured were workers from Uttar Pradesh. Eight of the injured persons were shifted to Kanchan Bagh DRDO Hospital.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary of the Medical and Health Department to ensure all medical facilities for the injured persons. He also ordered officials to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

More details awaited.

