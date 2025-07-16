Fire accident in Hyderabad: 5 rescued from Moghalpura building

Hyderabad: In yet another fire accident in Hyderabad, five persons were rescued from a flat after fire broke out in the building at Moghalpura on Tuesday night.

The fire took place in flat number 201 in Aijaz Residency located near Gauhar Gulshan Function Hall, Moghalpura. After receiving information, a fire tender from Moghalpura the fire station reached the spot.

The lead fireman S M Hasan on knowing about presence of people in the flat rescued five people who include a 55-year-old physically challenged man and a 38-year-old paralysis patient.

The fire was doused by the firemen later. The cause of fire is being investigated.

The residents who were rescued by the firemen have been identified as: Syed Abdul Kareem Sajid, 55 (physically handicapped), Atiya Begum, 47, Farheen Begum, 27, Syed Imam Jafar, 19, Mohammed Rizwan Uddin, 38 (paralyzed patient).

The fire accident in Hyderabad comes just weeks after a major at Gulzar Houz near the Charminar killed 17 people. The fire in the building took the lives of people belonging to the Modi family. On May 18, a massive fire accident broke out in the apartments above Krishna Pearls near Gulzar Houz, killing 17 out of the 21 Modi family members, including several children.

The blaze also gutted their showroom, the family’s primary source of income. Now, with 1their main business destroyed, they are struggling to survive on earnings from two remaining shops, Modi Pearls and Telangana Pearls.

Victims of the major fire accident in Hyderabad near Gulzar Houz, have also alleged harassment and extortion by electricity department officials, who not only demanded a hefty sum of Rs 2.5 lakh in pending dues but also allegedly pressured them to record a video absolving the department of blame for the tragedy.

