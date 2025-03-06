Fire at Bahadurpura X Road sends thick smoke, residents alarmed

Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen directed the removal of the scrap from the area that had caused similar massive fires at the spot several times in the past.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 6th March 2025 9:45 pm IST
Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Bahadurpura X Road on Thursday, March 6, sending thick smoke into the air and causing panic among residents.

Speaking to the media, local MLA Mohammed Mubeen stated that several fires have taken place at the same spot due to frequent burning of scrap materials including tires, car seats, etc.

“The fire erupted at 7:45 pm and on notification, fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The MLA further directed the removal of the scrap from the area at the earliest, citing that it was located close to residential areas and several hospitals.

“Massive damage and escalation were prevented as the fire was contained,” said the MLA.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Further details are awaited.

