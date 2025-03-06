Fire at Bahadurpura X Road sends thick smoke, residents alarmed

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Bahadurpura X Road on Thursday, March 6, sending thick smoke into the air and causing panic among residents.

Speaking to the media, local MLA Mohammed Mubeen stated that several fires have taken place at the same spot due to frequent burning of scrap materials including tires, car seats, etc.

“The fire erupted at 7:45 pm and on notification, fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The MLA further directed the removal of the scrap from the area at the earliest, citing that it was located close to residential areas and several hospitals.

“Massive damage and escalation were prevented as the fire was contained,” said the MLA.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Further details are awaited.