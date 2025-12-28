Fire at plastic godown in Hyderabad, Rs 4 lakh goods gutted

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a plastic godown in Hyderabad’s Tata Nagar area on Sunday, December 28. Goods worth Rs 4 lakh were gutted in the fire.

Upon noticing smoke, police and Rajendranagar fire department officials rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Videos shared on social media showed smoke emanating from the godown.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Rajendranagar station fire officer said, “The fire broke out early morning due to an electrical short circuit at a plastic godown. There were no casualties in the incident. Only one fire engine was required to douse the fire.”

Similar incident

In a similar incident on December 4, a fire broke out at an air cooler manufacturing unit in a residential area of Shahalibanda. The blaze started at the air cooler godown at around midnight.

The fire was extinguished after one hour. The fire is suspected to have started due to a short circuit.

This year witnessed a record number of fire accidents and fatalities, with both residential and industrial fires contributing significantly, with around 163 reported deaths statewide, many in Hyderabad.