Fire breaks out at aircooler unit in Hyderabad

Published: 5th December 2025 9:08 pm IST
Hyderabad: A fire broke out at an aircooler making unit and storage godown at Alinagar, Shahalibanda on Thursday night. No casualties were reported.

According to police sources, the fire started at the air cooler godown located at Alinagar around midnight. The premises is located in a residential area. The local people, on noticing the fire, started efforts to douse it by throwing buckets of water.

On information from local residents, the firemen arrived and started a fire fighting operation.

After one hour, the fire was extinguished. The fire is suspected to have started due to a short circuit.

