New Delhi: A fire broke out at a multi-storey building housing multiple shops in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar area on Saturday afternoon, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

He said the department received a call regarding the fire at the commercial building around 3.50 pm on Saturday.

“We have rushed 12 fire tenders to the spot. Fire-fighting operation is going on,” the fire official said. The exact cause remains unclear.

(More details awaited)