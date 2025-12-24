Fire breaks out at footwear unit in Old City of Hyderabad

A short circuit in the electricity supply cables on the road is suspected to be the reason behind the blaze.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th December 2025 10:30 am IST
Representational image
Hyderabad: Yet another fire accident has been reported in the Old City of Hyderabad. The accident took place at a footwear unit on Tuesday night.

As per the details, the fire broke out in the unit located in Osmanbagh, Kamatipura at 11 pm.

Fire tenders rushed to spot in Hyderabad

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders from Chandulal Baradari rushed to the spot.

Soon, the firefighters doused the fire.

Recent incident

Recently, another fire accident was reported in the Old City of Hyderabad. It was reported in a godown near RK Tower in Bahadurpura.

The incident, which took place on October 20, was the result of sparks from firecrackers.

Fortunately, in both incidents, no loss of life took place.

