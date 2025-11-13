Fire breaks out at GHMC office in Quthbullapur, files damaged

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on the first floor of the Quthbullapur GHMC circle office at around 5:00 pm on Thursday, November 13. Luckily, no one was present on the first floor at the time of the incident; however, files in kept in the office have been destroyed.

The fire was attended by the Jeedimetla fire station and took over an hour to extinguish. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The day before, a plastic manufacturing unit in Balapur was gutted in a fire with damages of Rs 30,000 being reported.

Two people who were present at the premises were rescued by locals, and the fire was put out after an hour.