Fire breaks out at GHMC zonal office in Secunderabad

Published: 12th January 2022 7:34 pm IST
Hyderabad: Fire broke out at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zonal office in Secunderabad on wednesday inside the tax section on the third floor. Several documents and office equipment were reportedly destroyed in the fire.

On information, fire tenders from various fire stations rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control after fighting for almost two hours. According to officials, the fire might have suspectedly occurred due to a short circuit. Several senior fire officials visited the mishap site to examine the cause of the accident.

Earlier a fire had broken out at a warehouse in Ranigunj . However, the fire was brought under control. The fire had occurred on the first floor of the building located at the Main road in Ranigunj.

