Fire breaks out at hostel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a boys’ hostel in Hyderabad at 6:40 p.m. on Friday evening.
The fire broke out at Srinivasa Boys Hostel under Narayanaguda PS limits in Hyderabad at 6:40 pm yesterday, Narayanaguda Police said.
Huge flames could be seen coming from the building.
A fire brigade was called to douse the fire and the fire was brought under control after an hour or so.
Around 15-20 people were present in the hostel during the time of the incident.
There were no casualties reported. The fire has been brought under control, officials said.
More details are awaited.