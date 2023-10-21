Fire breaks out at hostel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a boys’ hostel in Hyderabad at 6:40 p.m. on Friday evening.

There were no casualties reported in the incident.

The fire broke out at Srinivasa Boys Hostel under Narayanaguda PS limits in Hyderabad at 6:40 pm yesterday, Narayanaguda Police said.

Huge flames could be seen coming from the building.

A fire brigade was called to douse the fire and the fire was brought under control after an hour or so.

Around 15-20 people were present in the hostel during the time of the incident.

There were no casualties reported. The fire has been brought under control, officials said.

More details are awaited.