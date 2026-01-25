Fire breaks out at ladies hostel in Hyderabad’s Alwal

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a ladies hostel in Hyderabad’s Alwal on Saturday, January 24, after an AC reportedly exploded due to a short circuit.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the hostel building, triggering panic among occupants. Upon noticing thick smoke, the students rushed out of the building and alerted the fire department.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Fire officials said, ” There was a short circuit at Nine Education Hostel, five students were shifted to the hospital for treatment. The fire was brought under control using one fire tender and there are no casualties.”

Nampally fire accident

The short-circuit in Alwal happened just after a major fire broke out at the Batcha furniture store earlier on Saturday. In that incident, fire broke out on the ground floor of the three-storey building.

Five people, including two children, were trapped in the fire. On Sunday, authorities said that all five have ben killed.