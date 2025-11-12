Fire breaks out at photostudio in Hyderabad’s Yakutpura

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a photo studio in Yakutpura in the old city on Tuesday night, November 11, leading to the loss of property.

According to the local people, the fire broke out in a photo studio situated near Rethi ki Masjid, Yakutpura, around midnight.

Fire department douses blaze

Noticing the huge flames, the local people tried to put out the fire using whatever resources they had. The police arrived and informed the fire department.

Two fire tenders reached the place and extinguished the fire.

The fire officials suspect the fire might have started due to a short circuit in the photo studio.