Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Hyderabad’s Meerpet

Three fire engines were deployed to douse the blaze after it spread from the plastic godown to neighbouring houses. No casualties were reported.

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Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Hyderabad's Meerpet
Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Hyderabad's Meerpet

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a plastic godown in Nandanavanam under the limits of Meerpet Police Station in Hyderabad on Tuesday, July 14, causing extensive property damage and spreading to nearby houses.

According to officials, the blaze erupted at the godown and quickly spread to neighbouring residential buildings, triggering panic among local residents.

Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Three fire engines were pressed into service, and firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after a sustained operation.

Subhan Bakery

Although the fire caused significant damage to the godown and adjoining properties, no casualties or injuries were reported.

Case registered

Meerpet police registered a case and have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.

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