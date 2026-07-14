Big twist in Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Choudhary exits jail?

Mumbai: Lock Upp 2 is reportedly heading towards another major mid-week shake-up, with one contestant’s journey coming to an end while another has been handed a secret advantage.

According to the latest spoiler circulating online, Madhuri Jain Grover has been evicted from the reality show.

Meanwhile, as per latest update, Akanksha Choudhary was also reportedly announced as evicted, but instead of leaving the competition permanently, she has been sent to the secret room.

The development reportedly came after Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde and Varun Yadav emerged victorious in the latest task. While the exact powers or privileges attached to their victory remain unclear, the result appears to have played an important role in the eviction twist.

Akanksha’s reported move to the secret room could significantly alter the dynamics inside the jail. The other inmates may believe that she has been eliminated, while she could get an opportunity to observe their conversations and understand who has been supporting or targeting her behind her back.

However, the update should be treated as a spoiler until the episode airs. Earlier reports had claimed that Madhuri and Sufi Motiwala were eliminated during the mid-week double eviction, while the latest update suggests that Akanksha’s apparent exit is connected to the secret-room twist. The makers have not officially clarified the conflicting reports yet.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiered on Netflix on June 27. The contestants compete in tasks, earn money for basic necessities and reveal personal secrets to protect themselves from elimination.