Fire breaks out at warehouse in Sangareddy, second accident in a day

As officials try to douse the fire, the thick smoke billowing made it hard for the residents to breathe.

Published: 11th February 2026 4:58 pm IST|   Updated: 11th February 2026 5:37 pm IST
Fire erupts at Sangareddy warehouse causing thick smoke and flames.
A large fire engulfs a warehouse in Sangareddy, with heavy smoke and flames visible during a second incident today.

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a paint warehouse at Indresham, Patancheru, on Wednesday, February 11, at around 4:10 pm.

According to reports, the warehouse is near a polling station.

A fire tender from the Patancheru station was the first to respond to the scene, and two others have been deployed.

This is the second incident reported in the past few hours in Sangareddy. Earlier in the morning, a fire had broken out at a private school in Pothireddypalli village. No casualties were reported from the incident.

The fire broke out at the G+3 building of Shraddha High School at around 11:00 am, and a tender from the Sadashivpet station was deployed at the scene. Fortunately, no students were present in the building, as a holiday had been declared in view of the municipal elections.

It is suspected that the fire was triggered due to a short circuit in the principal’s office, and the damage was contained to only two rooms, an official from the Sadashivpet fire station told Siasat.com.

