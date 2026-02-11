Fire breaks out at warehouse in Sangareddy, second accident in a day

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a paint warehouse at Indresham, Patancheru, on Wednesday, February 11, at around 4:10 pm.

According to reports, the warehouse is near a polling station.

A fire tender from the Patancheru station was the first to respond to the scene, and two others have been deployed.

A fire broke out at a paint warehouse at Indresham, Patancheru, on Wednesday, February 11, at around 4:10 pm. A fire tender from the Patancheru station was the first to respond to the scene, and two others have been deployed. pic.twitter.com/HkD2XCtBsG — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 11, 2026

This is the second incident reported in the past few hours in Sangareddy. Earlier in the morning, a fire had broken out at a private school in Pothireddypalli village. No casualties were reported from the incident.

The fire broke out at the G+3 building of Shraddha High School at around 11:00 am, and a tender from the Sadashivpet station was deployed at the scene. Fortunately, no students were present in the building, as a holiday had been declared in view of the municipal elections.

It is suspected that the fire was triggered due to a short circuit in the principal’s office, and the damage was contained to only two rooms, an official from the Sadashivpet fire station told Siasat.com.