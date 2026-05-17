Fire breaks out in coach of Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in MP

The incident occurred between Vikramgarh Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota division of the railways.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th May 2026 10:04 am IST
Fire breaks out in coach of Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in MP
Ratlam: Flames and smoke billow after a fire broke out in an AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, Sunday, May 17, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Ratlam/Kota: A fire broke out in an AC coach of a Rajdhani Express heading from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district on the morning of Sunday, May 17, railway officials said.

No casualties have been reported in the blaze that erupted at 5.15 am in the B-1 coach, carrying 68 passengers, of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (train no. 12431), senior railways commercial manager Sourbah Jain said.

The incident occurred between Vikramgarh Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota division of the railways, PRO Mukesh Kumar of the Ratlam division said.

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The affected coach was later detached from the rake, and the overhead electric supply was promptly switched off to ensure safety.

The fire in the coach was subsequently doused, Kumar said.

All the passengers were deboarded from the train. None of the passengers sustained injuries, Kota railway PRO Ravindera Lakhara told PTI.

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Arrangements have been made to accommodate them in other coaches for the journey up to Kota in Rajasthan.

The train is likely to reach Kota station around 11 am, and an additional coach will be attached there to restore full capacity, officials said.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam has reached the spot, and the accident relief train has also arrived there, Kumar said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the officials said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th May 2026 10:04 am IST

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