Fire breaks out in Falaknuma Express near Hyderabad

The train was stopped between Pagidipalli and Bommayapalli after the loco pilot was alerted.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 7th July 2023 2:04 pm IST
Photo;screengrab

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday.

No casualties were reported.

The train was stopped between Pagidipalli and Bommayapalli after the loco pilot was alerted.

MS Education Academy

All the passengers deboarded the train.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Narrow escape for passengers as TSRTC bus catches fire at Amberpet

The fire which started from one of the coaches spread to three other coaches.

Taking to Twitter, DGP Telangana informed that all passengers were evacuated safely.

“All passengers are safely evacuated and shifted in buses after a fire broke out in the Falaknuma Express near Bhongir rural PS limits. Police, Fire Dept, and Railways are working in coordination. So far, no fatalities have been reported,” tweeted Anjani Kumar.

“Out of 18 coaches, 11 are detached and taken away safely. 7 bogies caught fire, out of which fire is extinguished in 3 bogies as of now,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 7th July 2023 2:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button