Fire breaks out in Falaknuma Express near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday.

No casualties were reported.

The train was stopped between Pagidipalli and Bommayapalli after the loco pilot was alerted.

All the passengers deboarded the train.

Panic prevailed among passengers, after massive #fire broke out in the 3 coaches of Howrah to #Secunderabad Falaknuma Express train near Bommaipally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri dist. No injuries reported.#FalaknumaExpress #Telangana

#TrainFire #FireAccident pic.twitter.com/yR8eDz2pIU — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 7, 2023

The fire which started from one of the coaches spread to three other coaches.

Taking to Twitter, DGP Telangana informed that all passengers were evacuated safely.

“All passengers are safely evacuated and shifted in buses after a fire broke out in the Falaknuma Express near Bhongir rural PS limits. Police, Fire Dept, and Railways are working in coordination. So far, no fatalities have been reported,” tweeted Anjani Kumar.

“Out of 18 coaches, 11 are detached and taken away safely. 7 bogies caught fire, out of which fire is extinguished in 3 bogies as of now,” he added.