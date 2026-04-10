Fire breaks out on a Prabhas film set in Hyderabad: Reports

Hyderabad: A minor fire reportedly broke out on the sets of Tollywood actor Prabhas’s upcoming film on Thursday, leaving a crew member injured. The injured individual was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to several Telugu media reports, tents and a few materials on the set were burnt during the incident. However, Prabhas was not present at the location when the fire occurred.

There is still no official confirmation regarding which film’s set was affected. While a majority of portals claim that the incident took place on the sets of Spirit, a few others suggest it happened on the sets of Fauzi. An official statement from the makers is still awaited.

Speaking about Spirit, the film marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his work on the controversial Bollywood film Animal. Scheduled to release on March 5, 2027, Spirit is said to be a high-octane action drama, with Prabhas playing an IPS officer.

An earlier audio glimpse hinted at an intense face-off between his character and Prakash Raj. The film also features Vivek Oberoi and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

Prabhas was last seen in the horror-comedy The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. He will next be seen in Fauzi, a period drama helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi.