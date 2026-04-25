Fire engulfs over 100 jhuggies in Delhi; no casualties

New Delhi: More than 100 shanties were turned to ashes in a massive fire in northwest Delhi’s Shakur Basti area, an official said on Saturday, April 25. No casualties were reported.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze was reported at 11.14 pm on Friday.

Five fire tenders were initially deputed, but more were pressed into service to control the blaze, which was spread over a two-acre swathe.

VIDEO | Delhi: Massive fire in Shakur basti area; hundreds of families forced to flee as jhuggis gutted; no one hurt.#Delhi #Fire



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/R7LWJcOSvc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2026

“The blaze spread rapidly due to the highly inflammable material used in the jhuggies. The fire was brought under control at around 12.40 am. Cooling operations continued thereafter to prevent any rekindling,” said a DFS officer.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.