Fire engulfs over 100 jhuggies in Delhi; no casualties

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze was reported at 11.14 pm on Friday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th April 2026 9:31 am IST
Firemen at work at fire site in Delhi
Firemen at work at fire site in Delhi

New Delhi: More than 100 shanties were turned to ashes in a massive fire in northwest Delhi’s Shakur Basti area, an official said on Saturday, April 25. No casualties were reported.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze was reported at 11.14 pm on Friday.

Five fire tenders were initially deputed, but more were pressed into service to control the blaze, which was spread over a two-acre swathe.

Subhan Bakery

“The blaze spread rapidly due to the highly inflammable material used in the jhuggies. The fire was brought under control at around 12.40 am. Cooling operations continued thereafter to prevent any rekindling,” said a DFS officer.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th April 2026 9:31 am IST

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