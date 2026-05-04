Fire erupts again on open ground in Navi Mumbai; no one hurt

On Sunday afternoon, scrap items caught fire on the ground in Bhandarli village.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th May 2026 2:41 pm IST
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Representational image

Thane: A day after a fire at an open ground in Navi Mumbai, another blaze erupted on Monday, May 4, at the same site where scrap materials were dumped, officials said.

No casualties were reported, they said.

On Sunday afternoon, scrap items caught fire on the ground in Bhandarli village.

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Teams from the Airoli, Koparkhairane and Nerul fire departments had then rushed to the scene with water browsers and fire engines from the Thane Municipal Corporation were also deployed, following which the blaze was brought under control.

Due to the accumulation of scrap material at the site, the fire reignited on Monday. A water bowser was dispatched to the location, an official said.

An earth-excavating machine was also called in to help clear the debris, a fire official said.

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Thick smoke at the site made firefighting efforts difficult.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th May 2026 2:41 pm IST

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