Fire erupts behind Meena Hospital in Hyderabad’s Attapur

Hyderabad: A fire broke out near Pillar No. 254 in Attapur in the city on the night of Thursday, September 17, triggering panic among local residents.

The flames erupted suddenly behind Meena Hospital, following which locals alerted the police and fire services. Attapur SHO A. Seethaiah, along with police personnel, reached the spot and assessed the situation.

Fire service personnel were alerted immediately and rushed to the spot. They launched efforts to bring the flames under control. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No casualties were reported in the incident, according to preliminary information.