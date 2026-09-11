Fire breaks out at flat in Hyderabad’s Attapur, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a flat in a residential building at Attapur on the night of Thursday, September 10, causing damage to property. No casualties were reported.

The incident occurred when the occupants had gone out to attend a function. On receiving information about the fire, they returned home and found the flat engulfed in flames.

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A fire tender reached the spot soon after and brought the blaze under control. Household articles and other property in the flat were damaged in the incident.

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Preliminary information indicated that the fire was caused by a short circuit.