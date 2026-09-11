Fire breaks out at flat in Hyderabad’s Attapur, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a flat in a residential building at Attapur on the night of Thursday, September 10, causing damage to property. No casualties were reported.
The incident occurred when the occupants had gone out to attend a function. On receiving information about the fire, they returned home and found the flat engulfed in flames.
A fire tender reached the spot soon after and brought the blaze under control. Household articles and other property in the flat were damaged in the incident.
Preliminary information indicated that the fire was caused by a short circuit.