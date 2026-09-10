Man burnt alive with 200 goats as truck catches fire in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man was charred to death in Mahabubnagar’s Bhoothpur on Thursday, September 10, after a road accident triggered a fire in the truck he was travelling in.

The truck carrying goats hit a signboard near KBN Function Hall on National Highway-44, damaging its fuel tanker and causing a fire to break out.

Three people were in the cabin, and two were able to make it out safely. The driver, Rashid, was critically injured and has been admitted to a hospital. Another man, Amit, who was travelling at the back along with the goats, was trapped and was charred to death along with over 200 goats.

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Mahabubnagar Superintendent of Police D Janaki also visited the spot.

Mahbubnagar Superintendent of Police D Janaki at the accident site (Image: @MBNRpolice on X.)

Fire officials and Bhoothpur Police quickly doused the fire, removed the fallen signboard and restored normal flow of traffic. A case was registered with Bhoothpur Police.