Fire in 16-storey building in Mumbai; nobody injured

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the third floor of a 16-storey residential building in Tardeo area of Mumbai on the afternoon of Friday, April 17, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

The blaze erupted at 12.44 pm on the third floor of Sai Leela Cooperative Housing Society, located in the M P Mill Compound at Tardeo in south-central Mumbai, a civic official said.

At least four fire engines and other vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot for firefighting, he said.

Apart from the fire brigade teams, personnel of the police department, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) and civic ward staff were also involved in the operation, the official added.

“There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the blaze,” he said.

According to the civic official, the fire was extinguished after nearly two hours of efforts at 2.38 pm.

In a separate incident that occurred earlier in the day, a fire broke out at Dana Pani Bular Studio near Yoga Ashram on Madh Marve Road in Malad West at 6.13 am, officials said.

At least four fire engines were engaged in the firefighting operation. They put out the blaze after nearly three hours of efforts.

The fire was confined to electrical wiring and installations, as well as materials such as wallpaper stock, foam, carpets, PVC sheets, furniture, perfumes, office records, shooting equipment, air-conditioning units and bamboo items spread over around 3,000 sq ft of area in five to six shops of a two-storey structure, they said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.