Firefighter gets Telangana Shourya Pathakam for saving 50 lives in act of bravery

Due to his brave efforts, 50 trapped inmates were successfully rescued.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th January 2026 2:36 pm IST|   Updated: 8th January 2026 3:37 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana, on Wednesday, January 7, awarded the prestigious Telangana Shourya Pathakam to firefighter Mohammad Shabbir for his exceptional bravery in an incident in Hyderabad in May 2025, which saved 50 lives. 

The award recognizes courage and devotion to duty. Shabbir, a leading firefighter stationed at Chandrayangutta, was honoured for his actions during a massive fire incident last year.

After a fire broke out on May 18, 2025, at a residential building in Mailardevpally, Shabbir displayed presence of mind and courage by entering the premises, even as there were intense flames and dense smoke.

Due to his efforts, 50 trapped inmates were successfully rescued.

The medal was formally presented to Mohammad Shabbir by T Venkanna, the District Fire Officer for Hyderabad.

