Fireworks accident at Kerala temple leaves at least 154 people injured

Kasargod: At least 154 people have been injured in a fireworks accident at a temple in Kerala’s Kasaragod district. Of them, eight are seriously hurt.

The tragic incident took place at Anjootambalam Veererkavu Temple in Nileshwaram just after Monday midnight when more than 1500 people were assembled at the temple for the traditional Theyyam festival.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred after sparks from crackers ignited fireworks stored in a room.

Authorities said that the condition of one person is critical while eight are serious. As many as 97 people are admitted to various hospitals. In all, 154 people have sustained injuries due to the fire and a stampede followed by it.

They pointed out that the temple authorities had stored small-intensity fireworks worth around Rs 25,000 for the festival which ends on Tuesday night.

A young girl, who was present inside the temple at the time of the incident and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, said that the accident took place after sparks from crackers fell into a room where other fireworks were stored. “Soon we were all running away. I and a few others fell down and we were injured. My sister escaped unhurt,” she said.

Local CPI-M MLA M. Rajagopal termed the incident “very unfortunate” and spoke to District Collector Nileshwar.

“The crackers were of low intensity and it (incident) happened when the sparks of the firecrackers fell into the place where more crackers were stored,” he said.

Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan said that the incident took place after midnight when crackers were being burst to celebrate the festival.

Two temple committee members have been taken into custody and the local police have launched a probe into the incident.

According to sources, the temple authorities have not taken the mandatory license required for the bursting of crackers.