FIRs filed over false Bantwal murder posts on social media

Mangaluru: Police have registered multiple First Informations Reports against several social media pages and WhatsApp groups for allegedly spreading false and misleading information about the Lavanya murder case in Bantwal.

Cases have been registered at Bantwal Town Police Station under Sections 78, 126 and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

According to police, the accused allegedly edited the photograph of the murder suspect by digitally adding a saffron shawl and a forehead tilak before falsely portraying him as a Bajrang Dal activist. Investigators said the posts were intended to mislead the public and disturb communal harmony. Social media accounts, including “Troll Master”, “Yuva Belthangady” and “Fact and Justice”, are among those booked in connection with the case.

Police have registered three separate cases and launched an investigation to identify all those involved in creating and circulating the fabricated content.

Preliminary investigation into the Lavanya murder has revealed that it was a case of one-sided love. Police said the accused allegedly hacked the woman to death with a machete after she rejected his advances.

Authorities have warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone spreading false or provocative content capable of disturbing public peace.