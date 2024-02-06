First Aastha Special Train leaves Secunderabad for Ayodhya

Hyderabad: The first Aastha Special Train carrying the first batch of Ram devotees to Ayodhya left from Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday. A total of 1,346 devotees boarded the train.

BJP incharge for the first trip to Ayodhya, Ramesh Ram said, “In this train, 1346 devotees are going to Ayodhya. We have created a kit of 13 items for Lord Ram devotees. We are giving a kit to every devotee along with water bottles. The kit contains soap, two ORS bottles, comb, brush, chips, cake, oil, face-wash and cold cream

A devotee said, “We are going to travel from Hyderabad to Ayodhya. We wish to thank PM Modi for fulfilling the dream of the last 500 years. Today is a very important day. This is the first Ayodhya-bound train from Hyderabad flagged of by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. Devotees from all age groups are going to Ayodhya by this train.”

Another devotee Ramoji said that he became karsevak during 90’s.

“We are very happy. Nearly 3000 temples were demolished during the Mughal empire and mosques were built. Till today we cannot offer prayers at the Gyanvapi complex. We will reach Ayodhya tomorrow. Since thousand years invaders have looted the country,” he said.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals, led by a group of priests.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.