Mumbai: Less than a month is left for Bigg Boss 20 to begin, and the buzz around the much-awaited reality show is already at an all-time high. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show is set to premiere on September 6, with the makers keeping fans hooked with intriguing hints and promos.

Several popular names from the entertainment industry have been linked to Bigg Boss 20, with reports suggesting that the makers are approaching some interesting personalities for the upcoming season.

And now, the name of the first almost-confirmed contestant has surfaced online, leaving fans excited.

Anjali Arora to enter Bigg Boss 20?

Yes, you read that right! Anjali Arora is reportedly in talks to participate in Bigg Boss 20. According to reports, the social media sensation is in the advanced stages of discussions with the makers and is almost confirmed to be part of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

If she enters the house, Anjali could bring a strong social media following, reality-show experience and plenty of entertainment to the upcoming season.

Who is Anjali Arora?

Anjali Arora shot to nationwide fame after her dance video on the viral song ‘Kacha Badam’ took the internet by storm. The viral sensation helped her amass millions of followers on social media and eventually opened doors to mainstream entertainment.

She later participated in the reality show Lock Upp, where she became one of the most talked-about contestants. Her unapologetic personality, emotional moments, strategic gameplay and entertaining dance performances made her a prominent face on the show.

Her equation with comedian Munawar Faruqui, who eventually won Lock Upp, also became one of the biggest talking points of the season. Their bond was widely discussed by viewers, with fans even giving them the hashtag #Munjali.

Anjali eventually finished the show as the second runner-up, successfully moving beyond her image as a viral internet personality and establishing herself as a familiar reality-TV face.

While reports suggest that Anjali Arora is almost confirmed for Bigg Boss 20, an official announcement from Anjali or the Bigg Boss team is still awaited.

Are you excited to see Anjali Arora inside the Bigg Boss 20 house? Tell us in the comments below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.