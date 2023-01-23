First alumni of Nizamia Medical College to be celebrated on grand scale

Hyderabad: Officials of all existing associations of Unani medicine together established Alumni Association for Government Nizamia Medical College and Nizamia General Hospital. Asaf Jah VII Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur established the Nizamia Medical College and Shifakhana Unani in 1938. Erstwhile Doctors have decided to celebrate the Golden Jubilee and Alumni functions of Government Nizamia Medical College and Charminar Hospital on a grand scale.

In this regard, Ms. M Parshanthi IAS, Director AYUSH Department, Government of Telangana has issued orders to Alumni Association of Government Nizamia Medical College and Hospital to celebrate Golden Jubilee, Alumni functions for two days.

In this regard, the Alumni Association announced that the 2-day event will be held at the end of April. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be invited for the inauguration ceremony. Officials of the alumni association said that all BUMS and MD graduates will be invited.

Among the officials of Alumni Association are Dr. Syed Zainul Abedin Khan, Dr. AA Khan, Dr. Fazal Muhammad, Dr. Muhammad Rafi Haider Shakib, Dr. Haider Yamani, Dr. Muhammad Ahsan Farooqui, Dr. Khawaja Badruddin Siddiqui, Dr. Kaleemullah Khan, Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Dr. MA Fahim, Dr. MA Majeed, Dr. Faheemuddin Ansari, Dr. Lateef Ali Siddiqui are included.