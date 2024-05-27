First batch of Haj pilgrims travelling by sea arrives in Jeddah

Jeddah: The first batch of Haj pilgrims who travelled by sea via the ferry ‘Amana’ arrived at Jeddah Islamic Port from Sudan on Monday, May 27.

The pilgrims were given bouquets of flowers, boxes of Ajwa dates, and bottles of Zamzam water.

“With tears of joy and prostration, thanks to God Almighty, the guests of the Most Merciful express their happiness at arriving at #Jeddah_Islamic_Port to perform Hajj rituals, appreciating the cooperation of workers at the port, the ease of procedures, and the availability of services,” the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) wrote on X.

بخطة تشغيلية متكاملة، وكوادر بشرية مؤهلة، نستقبل ضيوف الرحمن بابتسامة ود صادقة، فخدمتهم شرف، وراحتهم هدف.#يسر_وطمأنينة#خدمتكم_شرف pic.twitter.com/a3FgB8SI4d — مـوانـئ | MAWANI (@MawaniKSA) May 27, 2024

In a statement, Mawani said that the that Jeddah Port provides a wide range of specialized logistical services to serve pilgrims, which contributes to facilitating arrival and departure procedures for them.

It pointed out that the port contributes to facilitating the passage of goods and their arrival to local markets during the Haj season.

The authority confirmed that these services are provided by trained and qualified Saudi cadres, which reflects the high efficiency and complete readiness to receive more pilgrims, and provide them with the best services.

بكل الود والترحاب استقبل سعادة رئيس #موانئ أ.عمر بن طلال حريري @ojhariri وعدد من مسؤولي الأجهزة الحكومية بالميناء أولى رحلات الحجاج القادمين عبر #ميناء_جدة_الإسلامي، وذلك ضمن رحلات الحجاج القادمين بحرًا من جمهورية السودان.#يسر_وطمأنينة#خدمتكم_شرف pic.twitter.com/glJcQ1IdUb — مـوانـئ | MAWANI (@MawaniKSA) May 27, 2024

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced that a total of 532,958 pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia as of Sunday, May 26, to perform Haj 1445 AH-2024.

This figure is that of pilgrims entering the Kingdom through all border crossings.

The majority of pilgrims, 523,729, arrived by air, 9,210 crossed land borders, and 19 arrived by sea, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported

The directorate pledged to ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience by utilizing advanced technology and employing multilingual personnel at international ports for entry procedures.

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. 2020 witnessed an exceptional season for Haj and in consideration of the “COVID-19” pandemic.