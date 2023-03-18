First Bharat Gaurav train from Telangana, AP begins from Secunderabad railway station

Hyderabad: The inaugural Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh departed from Secunderabad railway station on Saturday.

The Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri – Kasi – Ayodhya train is run by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which offers end-to-end services to pilgrims travelling by train for a fee ranging from Rs.15,000 to Rs.30,000. It comprises all travel amenities (both rail and road), hotel, food arrangements, professional and courteous tour escort services, railway security, travel insurance, and tour managers.

During the course of eight nights and nine days, the journey will take you to major and historical sites in Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. To satisfy the needs of rail passengers, the train has both AC and Non-AC Class carriages.

According to Rajni Hasija, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, the entire trip schedule has been devised with the significance of the destinations as well as a tourist attraction in mind.

“It provides an economical, safe, and most comfortable option for people planning to visit these places,” she said.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the train provides pilgrim travellers with a unique chance to visit these culturally significant destinations without the difficulty of preparing specific agenda items.