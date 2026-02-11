First day of Ramzan 2026 announced in Oman

Wednesday, February 18, will complete the month of Sha'ban 2026.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th February 2026 8:42 pm IST|   Updated: 11th February 2026 8:47 pm IST
Oman announces the first day of Ramzan 2026, with two men observing the moon to mark the Islamic hol.
Two men in traditional Omani attire observe the moon for Ramzan 2026 in a desert landscape.

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday, February 11, officially announced that Thursday, February 19, will mark the first day of Ramzan 1447 AH/2026.

The Main Committee for Moon Sighting said the crescent moon of Ramzan cannot be sighted on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, corresponding to Sha’ban 29, 1447 AH, as it will set before or at sunset across all governorates of the country.

In a statement, the committee said confirmed astronomical data shows that sighting the crescent on that day is scientifically impossible. It reiterated the established principle of not accepting testimonies that contradict observable reality when astronomical evidence clearly indicates impossibility, the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Based on these findings, Wednesday, February 18, will complete the month of Sha’ban, with Ramzan commencing the following day.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs extended its congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, praying for his continued health and well-being. The ministry also conveyed greetings to the people of Oman and Muslims worldwide, expressing hopes that their fasting, prayers and good deeds during the blessed month will be accepted.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th February 2026 8:42 pm IST|   Updated: 11th February 2026 8:47 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button