First day of Ramzan 2026 announced in Oman

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday, February 11, officially announced that Thursday, February 19, will mark the first day of Ramzan 1447 AH/2026.

The Main Committee for Moon Sighting said the crescent moon of Ramzan cannot be sighted on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, corresponding to Sha’ban 29, 1447 AH, as it will set before or at sunset across all governorates of the country.

In a statement, the committee said confirmed astronomical data shows that sighting the crescent on that day is scientifically impossible. It reiterated the established principle of not accepting testimonies that contradict observable reality when astronomical evidence clearly indicates impossibility, the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Based on these findings, Wednesday, February 18, will complete the month of Sha’ban, with Ramzan commencing the following day.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs extended its congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, praying for his continued health and well-being. The ministry also conveyed greetings to the people of Oman and Muslims worldwide, expressing hopes that their fasting, prayers and good deeds during the blessed month will be accepted.