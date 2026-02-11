Ramzan 2026: Volunteer jobs launched at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Madinah: The Agency for Enrichment and Volunteer Affairs at the Prophet’s Mosque has launched a range of volunteer opportunities for Ramzan 1447 AH/2026, inviting individuals to serve at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the holy month.

The initiative, titled “And whoever volunteers good”, aims to strengthen community engagement, advance organised volunteer work and reinforce a culture of service across society.

According to the General Presidency for Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, the programme is designed to enhance the experience of worshippers and visitors, particularly as the Prophet’s Mosque receives a significant influx of pilgrims during Ramzan.

Also Read Saudi King calls for rain-seeking prayers on Feb 12

Volunteer opportunities available

The campaign covers several key service areas within the mosque, including:

Religious guidance and counselling: Assisting visitors with religious enquiries and orientation.

Assisting visitors with religious enquiries and orientation. Organising prayer rows (saff): Supporting efforts to straighten and regulate prayer lines during congregational prayers.

Supporting efforts to straighten and regulate prayer lines during congregational prayers. Monitoring screens and electronic devices: Overseeing display systems and ensuring smooth technical operations.

Overseeing display systems and ensuring smooth technical operations. Translation and awareness services: Providing on-site language support and informational guidance to international visitors.

The roles are intended to support operational efficiency while maintaining a spiritually enriching environment for worshippers.

Application process

Interested applicants must register through the official Saudi National Volunteer Work platform. To apply:

Visit the National Volunteer Work Platform.

Select the “Religious” (ديني) category.

category. Search for “Presidency for Religious Affairs at the Prophet’s Mosque” .

. View and register for the available opportunities.

Authorities encouraged eligible volunteers to apply through the official portal to contribute to serving visitors at one of Islam’s holiest sites during Ramzan.