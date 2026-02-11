Saudi King calls for rain-seeking prayers on Feb 12

Riyadh: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has called for rain-seeking (Istisqa) prayers to be performed across Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 12.

In a statement issued by the Royal Court, the monarch urged citizens and residents to observe the special congregational prayer in accordance with the Sunnah of Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him), seeking divine mercy and rainfall for the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The statement encouraged people to increase repentance and seek forgiveness, return to Allah, show kindness to others, and engage in voluntary acts of worship. These include offering charity, performing additional prayers and making supplications.

#الديوان_الملكي: #خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين يدعو إلى إقامة صلاة الاستسقاء في جميع أنحاء المملكة يوم الخميس الموافق 24 شعبان 1447هـ.
— واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) February 10, 2026

Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al Juhany will lead the Istisqa prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, while Sheikh Thubaity will lead the prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

NEWS: Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al Juhany will be Khateeb of Salat Al Istisqa in Masjid Al Haram tomorrow, 24 Sha’ban 1447 (12 February 2026)



Time: 7:08 AM pic.twitter.com/GiE06SExyw — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) February 11, 2026

NEWS: Sheikh Thubaity will be Khateeb of Salat Al Istisqa in Masjid Al Nabawi tomorrow, 24 Sha’ban 1447 (12 February 2026)



Time: 7:12 AM pic.twitter.com/wf3cAX0RUV — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) February 11, 2026

How the Istisqa prayer is performed

The Istisqa prayer consists of two rakats (units of prayer). It begins with seven takbirs (the utterance of “Allahu Akbar”) in the first rakah and six takbirs in the second.

During the prayer, the imam commonly recites Surah Al-A‘la (The Most High) in the first rakah and Surah Al-Ghashiyah (The Overwhelming) in the second. After completing the salah, the imam delivers a sermon, followed by a dua, asking Allah to bless the land with rain and mercy.

Istisqa prayers are traditionally held across the Kingdom whenever rainfall is delayed or drought conditions arise. The practice serves as both a spiritual and humanitarian act, reminding the community of the value of natural resources and the importance of humility before Allah.