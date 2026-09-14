First-ever bus reaches TN Minister Vanni Arasu’s native village

Chennai: Marking a historic milestone, Ayan Reddiapatti in Tamil Nadu got its first government bus service since Independence on Sunday, September 13.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, TN Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu said, “India celebrated its 80th Independence Day this year and has stepped into its 81st year. Today (13.09.26), for the first time in independent India, government bus service has reached Ayanreddiapatti, the village where I was born.”

The VCK Deputy General Secretary noted that residents and elders from across all communities gathered to welcome the inaugural bus by showering flowers and waving flags, describing the event as a reflection of social harmony where villagers celebrated as though experiencing “another freedom”.

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Reflecting on the personal significance of the occasion, Arasu recalled that his late parents had frequently urged him to contribute to the welfare of their village.

He noted that fulfilling their long-cherished wish in their absence and witnessing the joy of the local community brought him immense solace.

Arasu also conveyed gratitude on behalf of the residents of Ayan Reddiapatti to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Transport Minister A Vijay Thamizhan Parthiban for facilitating the introduction of the bus service.