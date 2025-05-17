Hyderabad: Power Star Pawan Kalyan, now the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has been busy with politics. Because of his packed schedule and the COVID-19 pandemic, his film projects were delayed, including Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie was first announced in January 2020, and the shoot began in September 2020 in Hyderabad.

After many delays, there is finally good news for fans – the movie is now ready and will release on June 12, 2025. Pawan Kalyan recently gave two days to finish the final scenes. The team even plans a traditional pumpkin-breaking ceremony to celebrate the end of the shoot.

First Telugu Trailer on Burj Khalifa

The biggest highlight now is the trailer launch. The makers are planning to screen the trailer on Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building in Dubai! Telugu movies have shown teasers and posters there before, but if this trailer is displayed, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be the first Telugu film to have its trailer showcased on Burj Khalifa.

This special launch is expected to bring huge attention to the movie. It’s a smart move to create buzz before the release. Fans across the globe are excited and waiting to see it happen.

Star Cast, Songs, and Pan-India Release

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna, the film stars Pawan Kalyan as the brave warrior Veera Mallu. Bobby Deol plays a Mughal emperor, with Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, and Jisshu Sengupta in important roles.

The film’s music is by M.M. Keeravani, and it will release in five languages across India. Two songs are already out, and the third one will release soon along with the trailer. The wait is finally over, and fans are ready for a grand experience!