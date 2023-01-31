First finalist of Bigg Boss 16 announced, it’s not Priyanka

Mumbai: The most-controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 16 has got its first finalist of the season and she is none other than Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. She defeated her fellow contestants including the top two strong contenders Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in a special task in the latest episode.

However, the announcement of Nimrit as the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16 has sparked controversy among audiences who are claiming that the actress has been a ‘fixed finalist’ from the start and are also alleging that her journey in the Salman Khan-hosted show was predetermined.

@BiggBoss Totally preplanned, fixed & biased ticket to finale for Nimrit Kaur Ahaluwalia. — यशपाल (@palyash21) January 31, 2023

Show close karke nimrit ko dedo trophy tumhara to fixed hai — Lalitnarayan Rath (@LalitnarayanRa3) January 31, 2023

On the other hand, Nimrit’s fans are defending her stating that the actress’ journey in the BB 16 house has been genuine and her entry into the finals is a result of her hard work and determination.

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is scheduled to take place on February 14 and 15th. While there is no official announcement about the same yet, makers, host Farah Khan and contestants have been constantly dropping hints about the finale. Let’s wait and watch what the show has in store for the audience in its upcoming episodes which are surely going to be nail-biting.

What’s your opinion on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bagging the first finalist tag? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16 and other reality shows.